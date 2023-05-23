Game Creek Capital LP Purchases 45,250 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 301.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares worth $548,232. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. 3,792,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,392,017. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

