Game Creek Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 980.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VLO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.87. 2,249,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

