Game Creek Capital LP Acquires 1,750 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,106,000 after buying an additional 576,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,095,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,788,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

