Gala Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72,340,808.02 Billion (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Gala has a total market capitalization of $72,340,808.02 billion and $61.96 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,400,606,158,955,028,500 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

