G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $772.26 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00054536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.