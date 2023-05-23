Future (LON:FUTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.34) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.14) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Future from GBX 2,510 ($31.22) to GBX 2,040 ($25.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,595.40 ($19.84).

Future Stock Performance

Shares of LON FUTR traded down GBX 24.50 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 871.50 ($10.84). The company had a trading volume of 443,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,434. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 851 ($10.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,062 ($25.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Future Company Profile

In related news, insider Jon Steinberg bought 90,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.02) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($998,590.32). Insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Featured Stories

