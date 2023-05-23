Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

ULCC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,361.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $743,454.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,361.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,835 shares of company stock worth $3,622,646. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,749,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,936,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 389,840 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.