Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,799 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

