Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.