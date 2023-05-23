Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,508,926 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,707,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508,926 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 87.24% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $345,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,682,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 379,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

