Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $324.14 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,518,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $29,606,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at $27,577,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,737 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $253,793.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,703.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,577,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,664 shares of company stock worth $48,142,496. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

