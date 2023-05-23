Franklin Resources Inc. Has $510.09 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,826 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.93% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $510,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after purchasing an additional 358,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

Shares of WTW opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

