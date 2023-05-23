Franklin Resources Inc. Has $454 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 165,580 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Rio Tinto Group worth $454,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.52) to GBX 5,790 ($72.01) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.