Franklin Resources Inc. Has $310.38 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $310,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,495,000 after purchasing an additional 307,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 268,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of COST stock opened at $491.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.67 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

