Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $361,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,600,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,001,000 after purchasing an additional 471,324 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $147.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

