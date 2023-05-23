Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Shares Up 1.5%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 10,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Fosun International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Fosun International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.