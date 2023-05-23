Forum Private Client Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.93. 496,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.25 and a 200 day moving average of $153.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

