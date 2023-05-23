Forum Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,905. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

