Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $853,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 277.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EEMV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 188,434 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

