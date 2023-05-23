Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. 650,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

