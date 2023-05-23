Forum Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $207.40. 230,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

