Forum Private Client Group LLC Buys 4,990 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,591,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 503,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.