Fithian LLC Invests $536,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fithian LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Fithian LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $12.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.25. 1,706,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $352.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

