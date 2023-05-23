Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

FISV stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.55. 798,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,496. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

