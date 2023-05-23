First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces $0.29 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,210. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

