First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

FTQI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 73,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,951. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter.

