First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 701,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,907 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.86% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $35,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 108,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

