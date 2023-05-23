First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.74.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 475,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.