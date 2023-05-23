First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HISF)

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1483 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. 10,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $46.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

