First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FSD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 55,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 58,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

