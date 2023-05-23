First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FSD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 55,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $13.03.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.