First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $1,435,980.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Solar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.69. 2,378,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 517.17 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Solar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

