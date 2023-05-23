Financial Survey: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) & Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of EverCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of EverCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Roblox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EverCommerce and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 1 2 6 0 2.56 Roblox 7 7 12 0 2.19

Earnings and Valuation

EverCommerce presently has a consensus target price of $11.31, suggesting a potential downside of 7.09%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $39.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Roblox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than EverCommerce.

This table compares EverCommerce and Roblox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $620.75 million 3.68 -$59.82 million ($0.35) -34.77 Roblox $2.23 billion 10.74 -$924.37 million ($1.72) -22.96

EverCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce -10.54% -6.42% -3.70% Roblox -44.06% -270.57% -19.85%

Volatility and Risk

EverCommerce has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverCommerce beats Roblox on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

