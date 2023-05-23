Financial Insights Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VYMI opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

