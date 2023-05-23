FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VCSH opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.64.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.