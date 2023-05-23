Fair Oaks Income Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
Shares of FA17 stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,864. Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £319,029.20 and a PE ratio of -4.42.
About Fair Oaks Income
Featured Stories
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.