Experian (LON:EXPN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($39.80) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.07) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.51).

Experian Price Performance

Shares of EXPN stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,825 ($35.14). 209,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,513. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,242 ($27.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,160 ($39.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,710.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,830.16. The company has a market cap of £25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,357.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Experian

Experian Company Profile

In other Experian news, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,661 ($33.10) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($165,485.07). In related news, insider Jonathan Howell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,661 ($33.10) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($165,485.07). Also, insider Mike Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,818 ($35.05) per share, with a total value of £42,270 ($52,574.63). 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

