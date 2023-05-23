Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 37,570 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,570 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.58. 1,165,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,891. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

