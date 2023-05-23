Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 236 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.22. 461,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $278.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

