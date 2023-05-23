Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 19,163 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 929,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.41. 1,495,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,854. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

