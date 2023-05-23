Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 138,511 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,511 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $34,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,476,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,390,000 after buying an additional 906,264 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,150,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 735,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 488,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 258.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 567,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 408,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. 216,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,577. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

