Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 57,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock worth $6,404,608 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $4.77 on Tuesday, reaching $393.48. 71,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,394. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.62. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.