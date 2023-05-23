Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 119,366 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,804 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.