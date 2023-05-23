Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 85,160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.96. 265,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

