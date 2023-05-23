Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 16,394 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $56,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

VTV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.50. 741,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,498. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

