Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Everi Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.34. Everi has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

See Also

