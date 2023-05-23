Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Maintains Rating at 22nd Century Group

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by 22nd Century Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.51. 175,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,373,000 after buying an additional 221,925 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

