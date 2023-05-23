Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPRXF opened at C$5.23 on Friday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.66 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.23.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

