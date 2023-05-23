Euler Price Hits $1.95 on Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Euler has a market capitalization of $32.45 million and $610,752.55 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00007157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

