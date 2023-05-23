Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $18.30 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $89.26 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.30 or 0.00067125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,263.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00335404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00555108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00424556 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001173 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,081,236 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

