Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.52. 666,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

